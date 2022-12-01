Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man killed in Fairfax…

Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 1:59 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night.

Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.

“Detectives have spoken to community members who believe they may have heard gunshots before 8 p.m.,” Curry said during a briefing.

The man killed was shot in the upper body, according to a preliminary investigation, but no other injuries were reported.

Department officials have not shared a suspect or description, but officers ask those with information to contact the department. Officers are still working to identify the person killed.

