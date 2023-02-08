Fairfax Co. to end COVID emergency declaration on March 1

The county will lift the emergency declaration on March 1. What does that mean for pandemic-inspired outdoor dining?

The local emergency declaration that has been in place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Fairfax County, Virginia, will end in March.

The declaration, which allowed the county to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, has been in place since March 2020. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the decision on Tuesday.

County Executive Bryan J. Hill said in a statement that the declaration was a “valuable tool” throughout the pandemic.

“It gave us greater flexibility and authority to purchase supplies, find resources, move to virtual operations and meetings, support the business community, and protect the health and safety of our community,” Hill said, while commending employees on the job they did.

The county said there would be no direct impact on the response or approach to COVID-19. And while vaccine clinics managed by the county ended in December, vaccines are widely available throughout the community and at county health department offices.

During the pandemic, many restaurants and gyms operated outside in parking lots. They will be able to continue outdoor activities until March 1, 2024. After which, they will need additional county approvals.

Members of the board of supervisors have expressed support for continuing outdoor dining past the local emergency declaration.