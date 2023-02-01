1 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an Annandale resident who was expected to survive a late-January single vehicle crash has died from injuries sustained during an alleged drunk driving incident on Jan. 27.

Officers said 27-year-old Bayron Hernandez Castellanos was in the passenger seat of the truck Jamie Hernandez Castellanos, 29, was driving when Jamie lost control of the vehicle.

“The driver made a U-turn at Little River Turnpike near John Marr Drive,” the department said in a press release. “He lost control of the truck and struck a tree and a light pole before coming to rest.”

Both Bayron and Jamie were taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were “originally believed not to be life-threatening.” Jamie received charges for driving under the influence and being without a license.

Nearly one month later, on Feb. 21, Bayron died from injuries during the crash. Investigators said they were notified of his death on Feb. 23.

The department didn’t state if any additional charges would be brought against Jamie.

“Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate and will coordinate with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney if additional charges will be sought,” officials said.

Anyone with tips for this case is asked to contact the county’s crash reconstruction unit by calling 703-280-0543. Anonymous tips can be submitted online, on the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-866-411-8477.