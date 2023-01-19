Va. man gets maximum sentence for killing 2 high school classmates

Zachary Burkard, 20, was convicted last August on two counts of manslaughter for killing 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, jury recommended the maximum sentence for a man convicted of shooting and killing two of his South County High School classmates — and that’s exactly what he got.

Burkard, who was 18 at the time of the incident, admitted during the trial he shot the teens with whom he had been arguing on social media, but claimed it was in self-defense.

First responders located the teens, each shot twice, inside the garage of a Springfield home in April 2021. Van Pelt was shot in the back and Elaiaiser in the chest. Neither survived.

Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fairfax County Steve Descano shared that the firearm used was a “ghost gun,” capable of firing in fully automatic mode. During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Burkard pulled the trigger twice, but that four bullets were expelled.

Burkard purchased parts to make the weapon online and constructed it himself.

“This is a tragic case in which there are no winners,” said Descano. “I hope that with the case finally over, and Burkard receiving the maximum sentence, the victims’ families and friends can begin the process of healing.”

Burkard will serve 10 years for each count of manslaughter consecutively and is also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after that. He did not speak during the lengthy sentencing hearing.