Police: Fairfax Co. shooting was result of social media argument; 18-year-old charged in deaths

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 3:21 PM

Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting in Springfield, Virginia, on Sunday that left two teenagers dead, and that it resulted from a social media argument.

Fairfax County police on Monday said Zachary Burkard, 18, of Springfield, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The police said “a previous argument through social media” led four teenagers to head to a house on Winding Way Court at about 3:15 p.m. to talk to someone who lived there (they didn’t specify whom). Burkhard, they said, emerged from inside the house and shot two of the teens. One of them was found in the garage by rescuers and was pronounced dead there; the other was found in front of the house and died later at a hospital.

The police said Burkhard remained at the scene, and that a gun was recovered.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or by going online.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

