Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

January 14, 2023, 8:08 AM

More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week.

A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Those who have signed the online petition are calling for action on the roadway where several others have died.

Three people have died from accidents on the road way in the last 10 years, and there have been 200 other accidents, according to information from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity, who represents the area where the accident occurred, has tried to get the state to make improvements before and said he’s urgently doing it again.

“I’m committed to make sure we take a good look at seeing what we can do, even if it’s a short-term fix like coming in taking the hill out or signage or rumble strips,” Herrity said.

He said in the long term, he wants the state to take out the hills and curves on Lee Chapel and add curbs and sidewalks.

