2 juveniles dead, 1 injured in Fairfax Station crash

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

January 11, 2023, 5:53 PM

A crash claimed the lives of two teenage girls and seriously injured another in Fairfax Station, Virginia, late Tuesday — marking Fairfax County’s first non-pedestrian traffic deaths of the new year.

Fairfax County officers were called to the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a single vehicle. After searching the area, they found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off the road.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release. Two other occupants died at the scene.

Crash investigators determined the driver was going at a high speed when they lost control on a hill and left the road, causing their car to roll over. It is not believed that alcohol played a role.

The names of the victims had not been made public as of Wednesday afternoon; state law bars police from releasing identifying information about juvenile victims without consent from their parents.

