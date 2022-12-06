Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County Tuesday morning.

David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made a left turn from Lee Highway onto southbound Prosperity Avenue.

The police said Mendez Hernandez was driving northbound on Prosperity Avenue at a high rate of speed, lost control of the car and hit the tractor-trailer.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said they don’t believe alcohol played a role in the accident.

Mendez Hernandez is the 19th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County roads this year. At this time in 2021, there were 19 fatal non-pedestrian crashes in the county.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call 703-280-0543.