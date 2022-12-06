Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 4:38 PM

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning.

David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made a left turn from Lee Highway onto southbound Prosperity Avenue.

The police said Mendez Hernandez was driving northbound on Prosperity Avenue at a high rate of speed, lost control of the car and hit the tractor-trailer.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said they don’t believe alcohol played a role in the accident.

Mendez Hernandez is the 19th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County roads this year. At this time in 2021, there were 19 fatal non-pedestrian crashes in the county.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call 703-280-0543.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

