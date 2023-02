One person is missing on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, overnight.

One person was killed on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, overnight. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Goodview Court Monday night. It took several firefighters to extinguish the blaze. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

One person was found dead and another injured on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, overnight.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Goodview Court.

It took several firefighters to extinguish the blaze and the home is considered a total loss.

One person was rescued and sent to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. On Tuesday afternoon, the fire department confirmed that the person who was unaccounted for earlier has been found dead.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they are awaiting a structural evaluation of the house before investigating the cause and continuing their search.

Below is a map of the location of the fire.