Ribbon cut on pedestrian bridge over Capital Beltway in Tysons

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

November 9, 2022, 2:27 PM

The bike and pedestrian bridge opened Oct. 21 and brings together the Tysons Corner Center mall and residential areas east of the Beltway. (WTOP/John Aaron)

“This is a connection in two parts of Tysons that need to be working together for the economic success of Fairfax County,” said County Board Chair Jeff McKay, one of the leaders at the ribbon-cutting. “This is an investment in the environment.” (WTOP/John Aaron)

People in Tysons have a new option to walk or bike over the Capital Beltway to get to a major commercial hub.

The bike and pedestrian bridge opened Oct. 21 and brings together the Tysons Corner Center mall and residential areas east of the Beltway.

Leaders on Wednesday celebrated the new span, which connects Tysons One Place and Fashion Boulevard with Old Meadow Road and Provincial Drive.

“This is a connection in two parts of Tysons that need to be working together for the economic success of Fairfax County,” said County Board Chair Jeff McKay. “This is an investment in the environment.”

“We’re making sure people are safe and can walk and bicycle to a huge commercial center like Tysons,” U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly said. “It’s not a trivial thing.”

Connolly pointed out that nearly half of the money for the $13.4 million dollar project came from the federal government.

Drivers will notice the bridge along the Beltway between Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) and Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road/Dolley Madison Boulevard).

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

