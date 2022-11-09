Ribbon cut on pedestrian bridge over Capital Beltway in Tysons

People in Tysons have a new option to walk or bike over the Capital Beltway to get to a major commercial hub.
The bike and pedestrian bridge opened Oct. 21 and brings together the Tysons Corner Center mall and residential areas east of the Beltway.
Leaders on Wednesday celebrated the new span, which connects Tysons One Place and Fashion Boulevard with Old Meadow Road and Provincial Drive.
“This is a connection in two parts of Tysons that need to be working together for the economic success of Fairfax County,” said County Board Chair Jeff McKay. “This is an investment in the environment.”
