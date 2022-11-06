ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com
Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

November 6, 2022, 9:42 PM

A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.

At the scene, officers found a group of men in an area behind the school. Upon seeing the police, one of the men fled the area on foot, running through a wooded area and onto the Dulles Toll Road, FCPD spokesman Lieutenant Dan Spital said in the video.

On the toll road, a vehicle struck the man. He was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition, according to Spital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

After human and canine officers combed the wooded area, they found a firearm along the path where the man had fled, police said.

Spital said that crash reconstruction unit detectives were at the scene of the collision on the toll road to investigate the incident.

