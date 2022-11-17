RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Fairfax Co. police search for man involved in stabbing, shelter-in-place issued

Carlos Ramirez | cramirez@wtop.com

November 17, 2022, 12:54 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are asking people in a Lorton neighborhood to shelter in place as officers look for a man involved in a stabbing Wednesday night.

According to a tweet, police received a call to a house on the 9600 block of Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been stabbed. She’s been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the man’s home but he was not found. No description of the suspect has been provided.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

