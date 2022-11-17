Fairfax Co. police search for man involved in stabbing, shelter-in-place issued

Fairfax County police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a stabbing Wednesday night.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are asking people in a Lorton neighborhood to shelter in place as officers look for a man involved in a stabbing Wednesday night.

According to a tweet, police received a call to a house on the 9600 block of Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been stabbed. She’s been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the man’s home but he was not found. No description of the suspect has been provided.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

