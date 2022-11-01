1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire

One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Lincolnia late Monday night.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area.

The fire department said there were early reports that a person who lives in the house was missing. The person was later found dead in the home, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

Investigators were on the scene on Tuesday morning conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.