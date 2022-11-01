Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 22, 2022, 9:35 AM

One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area.

The fire department said there were early reports that a person who lives in the house was missing. The person was later found dead in the home, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

A person is dead following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday night. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Investigators were on the scene on Tuesday morning conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

