Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 8:10 PM

Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended.

Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.

Police said that he entered the unlocked hotel room, brandished a firearm, and “physically and sexually assaulted the victim” before fleeing. He was chased by a man, known to the woman, who learned of the assault. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police used video surveillance from the hotel and from Metro to identify a suspect. Detectives determined that he entered Metro at Eastern Market Station, switched to the Silver Line at Capitol South and then got out at Spring Hill Station.

After the alleged attack, the man entered the Spring Hill Station and took the Silver Line to Metro Center, where he switched to the Red Line toward Glenmont.

Police have not released the name of the man in custody.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

