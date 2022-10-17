RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Fairfax Co. hotel room

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 5:16 PM

Police in Fairfax County are asking for help finding a man they say raped a woman inside a hotel room in Vienna, Virginia.

It happened at a hotel room on the 800 block of Westwood Center Drive on Oct. 1.

Investigators said that a woman was in her unlocked hotel room, when a man entered and physically and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

A man who knew the victim chased the suspect and said the suspect pointed a gun at him.

Surveillance cameras at both the hotel and Eastern Market Metro Station in D.C. captured an image of the man. The police hope releasing the images will lead to finding him.

Metro Transit Police footage appears to show the suspect getting on a train at the Eastern Market Station, before switching to the Silver Line at the Capitol South Station and exiting at the Spring Hill Metro station before the alleged assault.

Afterward, Metro footage shows the man getting back on the train at the Spring Hill Metro station, before switching from the Silver Line to the Red Line at Metro Center and going in the direction of Glenmont. Based on his travel, police believe the man lives in the eastern area of D.C.

According to the security footage, the man appears to be wearing a distinctive necklace with a large circular pendant and has curly black hair that is partially dyed blond on top.

Fairfax County Police ask for help identifying a rape suspect
Fairfax County Police are asking for help in identifying a man linked to an alleged sexual assault. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries, police said. Evidence was also collected at the scene with the woman’s help and was sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

Another security footage still of the man police say sexually assaulted a woman. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 866-411-TIPS (8477), and online.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash reward of $100 to $1,000 dollars.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

