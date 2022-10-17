Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Fairfax Co. hotel room

Police in Fairfax County are asking for help finding a man they say raped a woman inside a hotel room in Vienna, Virginia.

Police in Fairfax County are asking for help finding a man they say raped a woman inside a hotel room in Vienna, Virginia.

It happened at a hotel room on the 800 block of Westwood Center Drive on Oct. 1.

Investigators said that a woman was in her unlocked hotel room, when a man entered and physically and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

A man who knew the victim chased the suspect and said the suspect pointed a gun at him.

Surveillance cameras at both the hotel and Eastern Market Metro Station in D.C. captured an image of the man. The police hope releasing the images will lead to finding him.

Metro Transit Police footage appears to show the suspect getting on a train at the Eastern Market Station, before switching to the Silver Line at the Capitol South Station and exiting at the Spring Hill Metro station before the alleged assault.

Afterward, Metro footage shows the man getting back on the train at the Spring Hill Metro station, before switching from the Silver Line to the Red Line at Metro Center and going in the direction of Glenmont. Based on his travel, police believe the man lives in the eastern area of D.C.

According to the security footage, the man appears to be wearing a distinctive necklace with a large circular pendant and has curly black hair that is partially dyed blond on top.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries, police said. Evidence was also collected at the scene with the woman’s help and was sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 866-411-TIPS (8477), and online.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash reward of $100 to $1,000 dollars.