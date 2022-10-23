‘Barricade situation’ ongoing at Fort Belvoir US Army base

Local law enforcement and the F.B.I. are responding to an active 'barricade situation' taking place at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Local law enforcement and the FBI are responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ taking place at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Around 12:56 p.m. Sunday, officials on the base tweeted that the barricade began sometime Sunday morning, adding the situation was “ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time.”

Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning. The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time. pic.twitter.com/pdU7RhRBAF — Fort Belvoir, Va. (@Fort_Belvoir) October 23, 2022

The tweet also listed gates to the facility that remain open. No details on the nature of the threat or persons involved has been released.

Fort Belvoir sits on about 8,800 acres of land along the Potomac River in Fairfax County and is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington.

The installation has 2,154 family housing quarters and seven child youth service facilities, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and The Associated Press contributed to this story.