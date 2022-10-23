RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
‘Barricade situation’ ongoing at Fort Belvoir US Army base

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 3:50 PM

Local law enforcement and the FBI are responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ taking place at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Around 12:56 p.m. Sunday, officials on the base tweeted that the barricade began sometime Sunday morning, adding the situation was “ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time.”

The tweet also listed gates to the facility that remain open. No details on the nature of the threat or persons involved has been released.

Fort Belvoir sits on about 8,800 acres of land along the Potomac River in Fairfax County and is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington.

The installation has 2,154 family housing quarters and seven child youth service facilities, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

