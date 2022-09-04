LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Fairfax co. woman dead, husband hospitalized after shooting, police say

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 4, 2022, 8:10 AM

A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a double shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Officers were dispatched to a home at Center Park Circle in Herndon, near Woodland Park Crossing, around 3:15 a.m.

They found a husband and wife both with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The woman died at the hospital and the man has life-threatening injuries, police say.

It’s not clear yet who fired the gun, but police tell WTOP they believe the incident to be domestic in nature. Police said there’s no threat to the community.

