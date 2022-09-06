Falls Church fire leaves 1 dead, another hurt

A juvenile and a dog died and another resident was seriously hurt following a house fire in Falls Church.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say it responded to the fire in the 6600 block of Barrett Road around 1:45 a.m.

Two people were taken out of the single-family home, according to the fire department. One is in critical condition and the other, a juvenile, died at the hospital. The fire department didn’t provide ages for either person.

A dog also was pulled from the flames but it later died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

