Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 13, 2022, 2:56 PM

The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs.

The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”

Those jobs include police officers, clinicians, nurses, emergency service workers, developmental disability support coordinators and sheriff’s deputies, Herrity said on Twitter.

“I am glad we took this step to begin to address the police staffing crisis and I look forward to us doing more,” the supervisor added.

Herrity linked to his newsletter, which details recruitment bonuses for police departments in the area. Among them: $20,000 in the District (along with other benefits); $10,000 in Prince George’s County, Maryland; $3,000 in Arlington County, Virginia; and $15,000 at the University of Virginia.

