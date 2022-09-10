Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence.

Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release.

The detective was off-duty and was driving his county vehicle at the time of the incident, the news release said.

The vehicle that belongs to the county was found with damage to the front end, according to the release.