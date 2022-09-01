RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. considering 'restructuring…

Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 9:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage.

“It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it myself as a customer.”

McKay said the board would review options during a meeting later this month, including the possibility of “restructuring entirely the way solid waste is collected in the county.”

One idea would be for the county to enter into franchise agreements directly with private haulers, giving the county more oversight and control over the process, according to McKay.

Another idea would be to make it easier for residents to petition to have the county collect their garbage.

“We’re looking at all options that we have to improve this situation,” McKay said.

Currently, the county only removes trash for about 10% of residents.

For the other 90%, private collection companies pick up trash. Residents are billed by the companies or pay via “homeowner association” fees.

The system was set up that way “decades ago,” McKay said.

“We frankly do a lot of other things in the county, and we didn’t really want to become a trash collection service for the entire county,” said McKay. “That structure has been in place for a very long time.”

McKay said one reason for the recent delays in private companies removing trash was labor shortages, including a shortage of truck drivers.

“I’m hearing from people all over the county so I think everyone’s being affected,” McKay said.

One of those people, Joe Rachinsky, lives in Fairfax, and said he went two weeks without trash being picked up in his neighborhood.

“It was piles of garbage at the curb,” Rachinsky said. “Especially with the weather we’ve had recently it was hot. It smelled. Flies and birds got into some of the garbage overnight in some cases. It was a real mess.”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up