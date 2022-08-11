Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire

"We talked to a lot of people in the community that gave us information and we're hoping to solve this case and find the person responsible."

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire.

According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.

“Police officers and the fire and rescue department located a female who was on fire,” O’Carroll said, adding that the woman could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a homicide investigation,” O’Carroll said.

According to O’Carroll, police had been called to the home before for previous reports of domestic disputes.

Investigators were able to track down and question a person of interest Wednesday, though it was not immediately clear if that person was a suspect.

As of Thursday morning the investigation was ongoing.

“We talked to a lot of people in the community that gave us information and we’re hoping to solve this case and find the person responsible,” said O’Carroll.

O’Carroll stressed that it was not a random act of violence.

“We do you believe the person responsible knew the victim,” he said.