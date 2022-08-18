Police ID suspect in Fairfax Co. shooting

The Fairfax County police on Thursday identified the man they said shot another man in the Huntington area Wednesday.

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police on Thursday identified the man they said shot another man in the Huntington area Wednesday.

Paul Malone, 52, of Alexandria, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police said. He’s being held without bond.

On Wednesday, police said, Malone shot a 33-year-old man multiple times in the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue, near U.S. Route 1, just before 2 p.m. The police said the two didn’t know each other, but had gotten into an argument at a bus stop.

Malone ran off after the shooting, police said, but was found shortly after at a nearby hotel.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries the police described as life-threatening; on Thursday, the police said he was still there.