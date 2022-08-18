WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police ID suspect in…

Police ID suspect in Fairfax Co. shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 18, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police on Thursday identified the man they said shot another man in the Huntington area Wednesday.

Paul Malone, 52, of Alexandria, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police said. He’s being held without bond.

On Wednesday, police said, Malone shot a 33-year-old man multiple times in the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue, near U.S. Route 1, just before 2 p.m. The police said the two didn’t know each other, but had gotten into an argument at a bus stop.

Malone ran off after the shooting, police said, but was found shortly after at a nearby hotel.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries the police described as life-threatening; on Thursday, the police said he was still there.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up