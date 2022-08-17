WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Crime News » Man seriously wounded in…

Man seriously wounded in Fairfax Co. shooting; suspect in custody

WTOP Staff

August 17, 2022, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in the hospital with what the police are calling life-threatening wounds after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County, Virginia.

2nd Lt. James Curry, a spokesman for Fairfax County police, said the shooting around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue, near U.S. Route 1. Officers found a 33-year-old with wounds to the upper body.

They soon got a description of the gunman and were told he appeared to be going to a nearby hotel.

“Officers began saturating the area and found that man and immediately took him into custody,” Curry said.

A search is underway at the hotel for the gun involved, and police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras to determine what led up to the shooting.

“But preliminarily, what we do know is that two men got into some sort of dispute in the roadway, which led to the shooting,” Curry said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up