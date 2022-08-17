A man is in the hospital with life-threatening wounds after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County.

2nd Lt. James Curry, a spokesman for Fairfax County police, said the shooting around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue, near U.S. Route 1. Officers found a 33-year-old with wounds to the upper body.

They soon got a description of the gunman and were told he appeared to be going to a nearby hotel.

“Officers began saturating the area and found that man and immediately took him into custody,” Curry said.

A search is underway at the hotel for the gun involved, and police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras to determine what led up to the shooting.

“But preliminarily, what we do know is that two men got into some sort of dispute in the roadway, which led to the shooting,” Curry said.