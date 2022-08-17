WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week

WTOP Staff

August 17, 2022, 3:07 PM

Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class.

That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police.

New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the areas to be aware of as students return for the fall term.

Woodson High and Frost Middle schools: Along Main Street/Virginia Route 236, between Whitacre and Pickett roads.

Fairfax High School: Along Fairfax Boulevard/ U.S. routes 29 and 50 at Lion Run; and on Old Lee Highway/Virginia Route 237 at Country Hill Drive.

Katherine Johnson Middle and Providence Elementary schools: Along Jermantown Road/Virginia Route 655, near Kutner Park and at Gainsborough Court.

Daniels Run Elementary School (and St. Leo the Great Catholic School): Old Lee Highway/Virginia Route 237, near Van Dyck Park.

Fairfax police are also advising drivers that portable speed-enforcement cameras will be placed around highway work zones to enforce reduced speed limits and keep city work crews and contractors safe.

