Man who sexually assaulted woman in her Reston home in custody, police say

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they have in custody a man believed to be responsible for the sexual assault of a woman in her home over the weekend.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police say the man broke into the victim’s apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane just off South Lakes Drive in Reston.

She woke up to find the masked man standing inside her home, police say. He then threatened her with what appeared to be a knife moments before the attack.

She’s since been treated for her injuries and is expected to recover.

As investigators work to gather evidence, officials say they plan to “hold him accountable him accountable for this heinous crime.”

Fairfax County Police are expected to release more details about the incident and charges against the suspect during a news conference later Tuesday.

Here’s a map of the area where police say the assault happened: