Car crashes into pole, temporarily closes portion of Georgetown Pike in Va.

A driver crashed into a pole Saturday morning on Georgetown Pike in Great Falls, Virginia, causing the road to be closed for hours, police said.

Fairfax County police officers said the accident occurred near the intersection of Leigh Mill Road and Georgetown Pike. WTOP Traffic first reported the crash and the subsequent closure around 5:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

As a result, police say Georgetown Pike is closed between Walker Road and Olde Georgetown Court while crews repair the pole. Officers recommended that drivers use a different route.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Police didn’t identify the driver or offer a reason for why the car crashed.

