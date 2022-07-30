WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Car crashes into pole, temporarily closes portion of Georgetown Pike in Va.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 30, 2022, 9:46 AM

A driver crashed into a pole Saturday morning on Georgetown Pike in Great Falls, Virginia, causing the road to be closed for hours, police said.

Fairfax County police officers said the accident occurred near the intersection of Leigh Mill Road and Georgetown Pike. WTOP Traffic first reported the crash and the subsequent closure around 5:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

As a result, police say Georgetown Pike is closed between Walker Road and Olde Georgetown Court while crews repair the pole. Officers recommended that drivers use a different route.

A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a poll in Great Falls.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Police didn’t identify the driver or offer a reason for why the car crashed.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

