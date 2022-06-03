Driver who dropped food in car — leading to deadly Annandale crash — charged

A driver who dropped food in her car, which then stuck an Annandale woman who died of her injuries, has been charged with reckless driving.

The driver who dropped food in her car and lost control of the vehicle, striking an Annandale, Virginia, woman who died of her injuries, has been charged with reckless driving.

Joana Konadu, 41, of Annandale, was driving north on Maple Place when she dropped food and spilled a drink inside her 2008 Nissan Sentra, causing her to lose control of the car and cross the center median on May 20.

Fairfax County police said that’s when the Nissan entered a parking lot at 7263 Maple Place, striking four pedestrians among a group discussing an area community project.

One of the pedestrians, Eileen Garnett, 83, of Annandale, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died on May 25.

Three pedestrians with Garnett at the time of the crash, a man and two women, were treated for non-life threatening injures.

Konadu has now been charged with reckless driving: failure to keep vehicle under control. She was issued a summons and released on recognizance, according to police.

