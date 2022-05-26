Annandale pedestrian dies after being struck by car

An Annandale woman who was in a group of pedestrians struck by a car last Friday died from her injuries, according to police.

An Annandale, Virginia, woman who was in a group of pedestrians struck by a car last Friday has died from her injuries, according to police.

Eileen Garnett, 83, died Wednesday. She was among three people hospitalized following the crash.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale.

Authorities said the driver of a Nissan Sentra spilled food and a drink in her car, then lost control of the car and crossed the center median. The car then entered a parking lot at 7263 Maple Place, striking four pedestrians among a group discussing an area community project.

In addition to Garnett, the woman driving and a woman who was a passenger were taken to the hospital.

Three pedestrians with Garnett at the time of the crash, a man and two women, were treated for non-life threatening injures.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The incident is “the seventh pedestrian-related fatality” so far this year in Fairfax County. Police said during the same time frame in 2021, five pedestrians died.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below: