RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Local News » Annandale pedestrian dies after…

Annandale pedestrian dies after being struck by car

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 6:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Annandale, Virginia, woman who was in a group of pedestrians struck by a car last Friday has died from her injuries, according to police.

Eileen Garnett, 83, died Wednesday. She was among three people hospitalized following the crash.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale.

Authorities said the driver of a Nissan Sentra spilled food and a drink in her car, then lost control of the car and crossed the center median. The car then entered a parking lot at 7263 Maple Place, striking four pedestrians among a group discussing an area community project.

In addition to Garnett, the woman driving and a woman who was a passenger were taken to the hospital.

Three pedestrians with Garnett at the time of the crash, a man and two women, were treated for non-life threatening injures.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The incident is “the seventh pedestrian-related fatality” so far this year in Fairfax County. Police said during the same time frame in 2021, five pedestrians died.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up