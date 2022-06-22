Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
DC rapper ‘No Savage’ linked to Tysons mall shooting turns himself in

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 8:52 PM

Crowds outside of Tyson’s Corner Center as police clear the mall and investigate a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Photo WTOP / Jessica Kronzer
Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A gun was fired when a fight broke out at the northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP)
Law enforcement personnel walk outside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Authorities said a person fired a gun during a fight inside the mall. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via AP)
Law enforcement walks outside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Authorities said a person fired a gun during a fight inside the mall. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via AP)
Virginia State Police stand watch outside the Bloomingdale's store, following a shooting inside the Tysons Corner Center mall, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
A family is advised by Virginia State Police on a direction to leave the Tysons Corner Center mall, following a shooting inside the shopping center, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
People walk away from the Tysons Corner Center mall after a shooting inside the shopping center, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
A Virginia State Police officer blocks the entrance to the Tysons Corner Center mall following a shooting inside the shopping center, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Police patrol outside a Macy's department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP)
People gather outside a department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP)
The D.C. rapper wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia, has turned himself in.

Police say Noah Settles, 22, turned himself him at the Fairfax County jail Wednesday. He was sought on charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Last Saturday, panicked shoppers fled the mall after shots were fired inside. Surveillance footage reviewed by police showed a man, believed to be Settles, brandishing a firearm within the mall around the time of the shooting.

Police said Settles was involved in a fight between two rival gangs and fired multiple rounds. He then fled the mall in a vehicle with D.C. tags.

The mall closed Saturday as police investigated and opened Sunday around 11 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries they got while fleeing, Fairfax County police said, adding that no one was injured from gunfire.

Settle, a rap artist known as “No Savage,” has some 148,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

