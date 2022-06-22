DC rapper ‘No Savage’ linked to Tysons mall shooting turns himself in

The D.C. rapper wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia, has turned himself in.

Crowds outside of Tyson’s Corner Center as police clear the mall and investigate a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Photo WTOP / Jessica Kronzer Crowds outside of Tyson’s Corner Center as police clear the mall and investigate a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Photo WTOP / Jessica Kronzer Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A gun was fired when a fight broke out at the northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) AP/Craig Hudson Law enforcement personnel walk outside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Authorities said a person fired a gun during a fight inside the mall. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via AP) AP/Salwan Georges Law enforcement walks outside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Authorities said a person fired a gun during a fight inside the mall. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via AP) AP/Salwan Georges Virginia State Police stand watch outside the Bloomingdale’s store, following a shooting inside the Tysons Corner Center mall, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP/Cliff Owen A family is advised by Virginia State Police on a direction to leave the Tysons Corner Center mall, following a shooting inside the shopping center, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP/Cliff Owen People walk away from the Tysons Corner Center mall after a shooting inside the shopping center, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP/Cliff Owen A Virginia State Police officer blocks the entrance to the Tysons Corner Center mall following a shooting inside the shopping center, in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP/Cliff Owen Police patrol outside a Macy’s department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) AP/Craig Hudson People gather outside a department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) AP/Craig Hudson ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Police say Noah Settles, 22, turned himself him at the Fairfax County jail Wednesday. He was sought on charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Last Saturday, panicked shoppers fled the mall after shots were fired inside. Surveillance footage reviewed by police showed a man, believed to be Settles, brandishing a firearm within the mall around the time of the shooting.

Police said Settles was involved in a fight between two rival gangs and fired multiple rounds. He then fled the mall in a vehicle with D.C. tags.

The mall closed Saturday as police investigated and opened Sunday around 11 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries they got while fleeing, Fairfax County police said, adding that no one was injured from gunfire.

Settle, a rap artist known as “No Savage,” has some 148,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

This evening, Noah Settles turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Additional updates will be posted here when available, https://t.co/QsTzdpgf0U https://t.co/kkJCQCtwWg — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 23, 2022

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.