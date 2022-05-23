RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Woman struck in apparent…

Woman struck in apparent Alexandria hit and run

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 1:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County Police say a woman is in the hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Alexandria.

It happened after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive.

The car struck the female pedestrian, and the driver left the scene.

She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police say they’re searching for a white or silver SUV with damage to its driver’s side.

The department is also investigating if Sunday night’s weather may have been a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up