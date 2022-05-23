Woman struck in apparent Alexandria hit and run

Fairfax County Police say a woman is in the hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Alexandria.

It happened after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive.

The car struck the female pedestrian, and the driver left the scene.

She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police say they’re searching for a white or silver SUV with damage to its driver’s side.

The department is also investigating if Sunday night’s weather may have been a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story.