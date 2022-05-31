Man found dead outside Reston apartment complex

Police in Fairfax County are investigating the death of a man found at an apartment complex in Reston.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the death of a man found at an apartment complex in Reston.

Described as Hispanic and in his 20s, police said that the man was found by a woman out walking her dog around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Greywing Square, near Colts Neck Road.

The man had “upper body trauma” and was lying on a pathway in a wooded area behind a building, said Lt. Ian Yost, a spokesman for Fairfax County police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We don’t have an exact address for him, but it is believed he does live somewhere in the area,” Yost said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County homicide detectives at 703-246-7800 and choose option 2.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.