1 dead in Bailey’s Crossroads crash

A woman is dead after a two-car crash on George Mason Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia, early Tuesday.

Fairfax County police said the driver of a Honda Accord struck a Volkswagen Jetta that was turning into Skyline Plaza around 2:16 a.m..

A passenger in the Jetta died. The man driving the Jetta was taken to the hospital.

Right after the crash, the driver and a passenger in the Accord took off on foot, police said. Officers found them, and arrested the passenger for public drunkenness.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital with injuries police said were considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating and have not released the identity of the person who died.

At 8:40 a.m., all northbound lanes of George Mason Drive between Seminary Drive and Virginia Route 7 remain closed. One southbound lane gets by.

Below is a map of the area: