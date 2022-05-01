RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 dead in Bailey's…

1 dead in Bailey’s Crossroads crash

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead after a two-car crash on George Mason Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia, early Tuesday.

Fairfax County police said the driver of a Honda Accord struck a Volkswagen Jetta that was turning into Skyline Plaza around 2:16 a.m..

A passenger in the Jetta died. The man driving the Jetta was taken to the hospital.

Right after the crash, the driver and a passenger in the Accord took off on foot, police said. Officers found them, and arrested the passenger for public drunkenness.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital with injuries police said were considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating and have not released the identity of the person who died.

At 8:40 a.m., all northbound lanes of George Mason Drive between Seminary Drive and Virginia Route 7 remain closed. One southbound lane gets by.

Below is a map of the area:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up