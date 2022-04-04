$4M fire displaces 48 at Fairfax Co. condo building

Forty-eight people were displaced after a fire broke out Monday at a condominium building in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to authorities.
Fairfax Fire and Rescue first reported the three-alarm fire shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane.
UPDATE: garden apartment fire in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane. Crews working to extinguish large volume of fire. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/rV5GiS35nu
— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 18, 2022
One firefighter suffered minor injuries while working the fire, but no residents were injured.
Fire officials said 24 condos were damaged in the blaze, with the damages exceeding $4 million.
The cause remains under investigation.
Below is the area where the fire took place: