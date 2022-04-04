RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
$4M fire displaces 48 at Fairfax Co. condo building

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 8:53 AM

The three-alarm fire on April 18 started shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire & Rescue
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire & Rescue
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Courtesy Fairfax County Fire & Rescue
(1/3)

Forty-eight people were displaced after a fire broke out Monday at a condominium building in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to authorities.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue first reported the three-alarm fire shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while working the fire, but no residents were injured.

Fire officials said 24 condos were damaged in the blaze, with the damages exceeding $4 million.

The cause remains under investigation.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

