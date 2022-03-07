Virginia parents argue in court for masking accommodations for at-risk students

Attorneys pleaded their cases before a U.S. District Court judge Monday in a case that could temporarily block SB 739 and allow for the return of mask mandates in select situations inside Virginia public schools.

Last month, the parents of 11 students with disabilities – including one Manassas City Public Schools student – asked a federal judge to grant a temporary injunction blocking the implementation of SB 739 and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which effectively ended schoolwide mask mandates as of March 1.

To do so, the parents are suing Youngkin and a number of other state officials but are not suing the local school divisions themselves. Before Monday’s hearing, the Fairfax County School Board submitted a brief in support of the plaintiffs, calling the state law unconstitutional.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Norman Moon from the U.S. District Court for Western Virginia heard oral arguments in the case, saying he’d try to get a ruling out quickly. Representing the parents, Eve Hill told Judge Norman Moon that the plaintiffs’ case was not an attempt to restore universal mask mandates in Virginia public schools.

Hill said the new law – which was passed by the General Assembly in February – and Youngkin’s order violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which mandates that schools make reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities to allow for a public education.

For students like Jack Nelson, a 10-year-old at Jennie Dean Elementary in Manassas with cystic fibrosis (a disease that can hinder breathing and make patients particularly susceptible to lung infections), that could mean an individualized plan requiring classmates to wear masks while in the same classroom or other mitigation strategies like social distancing, according to Hill.

“[Plaintiffs] are seeking to not be denied the reasonable modification of a mask requirement to the extent a student with a disability needs their peers to be masked in order to be safe at school. The mask requirement for any given student will vary,” Hill told the court Monday afternoon. “For Jack’s situation, only a single classroom will need to be masked because he remains in the same classroom with his peers all day – and only until COVID transmission rates in the district are low.”

A recent National Institutes of Health study found that more than 10 percent of cystic fibrosis patients require critical care within a month of a COVID diagnosis, but the study was conducted before the rollout of vaccines.