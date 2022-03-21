Demotion for Fairfax Co. police commander over handling of suicides by recruit, wife

A Fairfax County police commander has been demoted following an internal investigation of suicides by a recruit and his wife that happened hours apart in their Virginia home last month.

Police Chief Kevin Davis launched a probe in focused on “command and control leadership decision at the scene” on Feb. 19 at the couple’s Mount Vernon-area home.

Police found the department recruit’s wife shot and also found a number of weapons in the home. She died later at the hospital.

Hours later, police were called to the home and found the recruit shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Both died by suicide.

Davis called for the investigation on Feb. 21 to determine if the guns discovered in the home should have been removed under the commonwealth’s red-flag law, which allows police to confiscate firearms from those who could be a danger to themselves or others without a judge’s permission.

“While the internal affairs investigation is an administrative matter that remains active, Chief Davis has made changes in leadership with the demotion of the on scene commander,” a police spokesman said.

