OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police chief…

Fairfax Co. police chief launches internal investigation into death of police recruit, wife

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County’s police chief announced he’s launching an internal investigation into the death of a police recruit and his wife.

Officers responded to the couple’s Mount Vernon, Virginia, home just after 8 p.m. Saturday, when they found the recruit’s wife shot. She died later at a hospital, according to police. Officers also found a number of weapons in the home.

According to police, officers were called back to the home hours later and found the police recruit shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police chief Kevin Davis said an internal affairs investigation will look into how responding officers handled the situation. They will also determine if the guns discovered in the home should have been removed under Virginia’s red-flag law.

That law allows police to confiscate firearms from those who could be a danger to themselves or others without a judge’s permission.

Police have not released the name of the recruit or his wife. Both cases are being investigated as possible suicides.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up