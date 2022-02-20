Fairfax Co. police chief launches internal investigation into death of police recruit, wife

Police chief Kevin Davis said an internal affairs investigation will look into how responding officers handled the situation. They will also determine if the guns discovered in the home should have been removed under Virginia's red-flag law.

Fairfax County’s police chief announced he’s launching an internal investigation into the death of a police recruit and his wife.

Officers responded to the couple’s Mount Vernon, Virginia, home just after 8 p.m. Saturday, when they found the recruit’s wife shot. She died later at a hospital, according to police. Officers also found a number of weapons in the home.

According to police, officers were called back to the home hours later and found the police recruit shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police chief Kevin Davis said an internal affairs investigation will look into how responding officers handled the situation. They will also determine if the guns discovered in the home should have been removed under Virginia’s red-flag law.

That law allows police to confiscate firearms from those who could be a danger to themselves or others without a judge’s permission.

Police have not released the name of the recruit or his wife. Both cases are being investigated as possible suicides.