Fairfax Co. townhouse fire kills 1, injures another overnight

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 2:18 AM

Fairfax County Fire and rescue say that a two-alarm townhouse fire in Lorton, Virginia, led to two occupants’ injuries. One has since died.

The fire occurred in a townhouse on the 9100 block of Aspenpark Ct.

Officials say two occupants were discovered in the home and transported to the hospital. One was described as having minor injuries, while the second sustained life-threatening injuries.

First responders said that the second occupant died at the hospital.

Fairfax County fire investigators are still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

