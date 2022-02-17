OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Fairfax Co. police identify man in van shot by officer in Lorton

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 4:13 PM

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police on Thursday identified the man they shot in Lorton on Tuesday, and detailed charges that have been brought against him.

Michael Vaughan, 34, was shot at about 8 a.m. Tuesday while holding a carbine-style rifle, coming out of a van on Fitt Court and allegedly disregarding orders from police officers to put it down, the police said Thursday.

The police provided details of the incident on Thursday:

At about 8:15 a.m., the police were called to Fitt Court because of a suspicious van, with North Carolina plates, that had been parked there for more than 24 hours. The first officer couldn’t see inside the van, and no one responded to his knocking, the police said.

After the second officer showed up, the police found out that the license plates had been reported stolen from South Carolina. The police called for a tow truck, and found Virginia plates in the rear cargo area, and determined through the VIN that they were the plates that belonged to the van.

As the tow truck driver started the process of towing the van, the police said, they called the owner of the van. While they were opening the sliding doors, the police said, Vaughan came out with a rifle that the police said Thursday was loaded. When he wouldn’t drop it, they shot him.

Vaughan and a police officer were taken to a hospital with injuries the police described as non-life threatening. Vaughan has been charged with failure to appear and a probation violation related to an incident last year. He’ll be taken to the Adult Detention Center when he’s released from the hospital.

