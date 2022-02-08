Fairfax Co. considers COVID-19 memorial

Leaders in Fairfax County, Virginia, want to create a memorial marking the county’s losses from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Chairman Jeff McKay that directs staff to begin work estimating the cost, timeline and potential designs for such a memorial.
They’re set to report back to the board with their findings on May 1.
As of Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the Fairfax Health District (which comprises the county as well as the cities of Falls Church and Fairfax) had reached 1,339. Over 80% of the health district has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine; nearly 73% of residents in the health district are now fully vaccinated.
