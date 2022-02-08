OLYMPICS NEWS: Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. considers COVID-19 memorial

Fairfax Co. considers COVID-19 memorial

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 8, 2022, 3:48 PM

Leaders in Fairfax County, Virginia, want to create a memorial marking the county’s losses from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Chairman Jeff McKay that directs staff to begin work estimating the cost, timeline and potential designs for such a memorial.

They’re set to report back to the board with their findings on May 1.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the Fairfax Health District (which comprises the county as well as the cities of Falls Church and Fairfax) had reached 1,339. Over 80% of the health district has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine; nearly 73% of residents in the health district are now fully vaccinated.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

