OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 killed in Fairfax…

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting; woman seen running from scene

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 1:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One man has been killed in a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are looking for a woman seen running from the scene.

It happened on the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are looking for a woman between 20 to 30 years old wearing a tan coat and black pants, who was seen running from the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers continue their search. They said a gun has been found near the scene.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Below is the area where it happened.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up