1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting; woman seen running from scene

One man has been killed in a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are looking for a woman seen running from the scene.

It happened on the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are looking for a woman between 20 to 30 years old wearing a tan coat and black pants, who was seen running from the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers continue their search. They said a gun has been found near the scene.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Below is the area where it happened.