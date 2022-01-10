CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Surge in COVID cases, staffing challenges prompt Fairfax Co. libraries to close 2 days weekly

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

January 10, 2022, 4:16 PM

Starting this weekend, libraries in Fairfax County, Virginia, will be closed two days a week.

All regional and community libraries will close on Sundays and Mondays starting Jan. 16 and continuing through April 1.

The only exception will be the Access Services Branch at the Fairfax County Government Center, which will maintain its regular Monday-through-Friday hours.

A county libraries spokeswoman told WTOP the move is being made because the surge in coronavirus cases has impacted the library system’s operations.

Libraries will operate during their normal hours Tuesday through Saturday.

