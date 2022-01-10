Surge in COVID cases, staffing challenges prompt Fairfax Co. libraries to close 2 days weekly

Starting this weekend, libraries in Fairfax County, Virginia, will be closed two days a week.

All regional and community libraries will close on Sundays and Mondays starting Jan. 16 and continuing through April 1.

The only exception will be the Access Services Branch at the Fairfax County Government Center, which will maintain its regular Monday-through-Friday hours.

A county libraries spokeswoman told WTOP the move is being made because the surge in coronavirus cases has impacted the library system’s operations.

Libraries will operate during their normal hours Tuesday through Saturday.

All libraries will remain open for their regularly scheduled hours Tuesday through Saturday. Regional library locations: Tuesday-Wednesday 10AM–9PM and Thursday-Saturday 10AM– 6PM.

Community library locations: Tuesday 10AM– 9PM and Wednesday-Saturday 10AM– 6PM. — Dalia Palchik (@SupvPalchik) January 10, 2022

