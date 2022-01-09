Hybla Valley shooting kills one, injures another

Police said the suspect fled on foot and then shot another man near a Denny's on Richmond Highway. Police said he was later arrested at the restaurant.

Fairfax County Police said a man has died and another was injured in a pair of shootings earlier this evening.

Police told WTOP that they’ve taken a man into custody following these two shootings in the Hybla Valley area.

The first shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a bus stop near Route 1 and Dart Drive.

The first victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The second suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

