Hybla Valley shooting kills one, injures another

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 9, 2022, 12:27 AM

Fairfax County Police said a man has died and another was injured in a pair of shootings earlier this evening.

Police told WTOP that they’ve taken a man into custody following these two shootings in the Hybla Valley area.

The first shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a bus stop near Route 1 and Dart Drive.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and then shot another man near a Denny’s on Richmond Highway. Police said he was later arrested at the restaurant.

The first victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The second suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

