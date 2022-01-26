Fairfax Co. police charge 2 in Alexandria man’s death; body still missing

Two men have been charged in the death of a 20-year-old Alexandria man who was reported missing by family members on Jan. 17, according to Fairfax County police.

Police have charged Joel Antonio Sarabia, 20, of Fairfax, and a 17-year-old male in the death of Ahmed Hasheem Ebrahim, of Alexandria, who had last been seen on Jan. 15 leaving his home for a friend’s house.

According to Fairfax County police, Ebrahim’s case was given to a detective from their missing persons squad. The detectives from missing persons learned Ebrahim’s vehicle had been towed on Jan. 18 from an address in the City of Alexandria. They found the vehicle in a tow lot and noticed blood in its interior. Ebrahim’s disappearance was then elevated to a critical missing persons case.

Detectives then learned that Sarabia was allegedly driving Ebrahim’s vehicle after his reported disappearance. A warrant was obtained for his arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving without an operator’s license.

Sarabia was taken into custody Monday.

According to police, detectives learned through interviews that Sarabia and Ebrahim knew each other, and Sarabia and the 17-year-old had planned to rob Ebrahim.

Police say Sarabia shot Ebrahim in the upper body on Jan. 16 in a parking lot near the 6200 block of Lachine Lane in Lincolnia. Sarabia and the teenager allegedly then drove Ebrahim’s vehicle until they disposed of his body in a dumpster on Jan. 17.

Sarabia has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery resulting in death, concealment of a dead body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in Fairfax County. Police recovered a firearm when Sarabia was arrested, and they believe a second one is in the City of Alexandria.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and charged with robbery resulting in death and concealment of a dead body. He is being held in the juvenile detention center in Fairfax County.

Detectives found the dumpster where Ebrahim’s body was allegedly dumped, and have reached out to the disposal services company to find the potential location where his body may have been taken. Fairfax County’s search and rescue team has conducted several searches, but no body has been recovered as of yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information about the case to call them at 703-691-2131, or by calling 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477 or by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.