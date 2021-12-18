CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Police find ‘no evidence’ of hate crime in Fairfax High School altercation

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 18, 2021, 1:02 PM

A City of Fairfax Police Department investigation has determined that a physical altercation at Fairfax High School on Tuesday was not a hate crime, according to a press release.

The investigation revealed there were no racial comments made by either student, according to police.

Police said that the female student confirmed “her hijab became partially undone during the altercation, exposing her hair.”

The female student told police that the information posted on several social media sites, stating that racial comments were used during the altercation were false, according to a City of Fairfax Police Department press release.

The investigation into the physical altercation is ongoing, according to police.

Hundreds of students from Fairfax High School in Virginia walked out in protest on Thursday morning to show their support for a student they say was attacked in an Islamophobic incident.

A Change.org petition calling on Fairfax school administrators to do more about the incident, which happened Tuesday, has garnered more than 19,000 signatures.

