CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax adopts redistricting plan…

Fairfax adopts redistricting plan affecting only seven precincts

James Jarvis

December 8, 2021, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted a new map for its magisterial districts that affects only seven precincts. The new map will be in effect for the next countywide election, in 2023. (Courtesy Fairfax County Government)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted a new redistricting plan Tuesday that makes only minor adjustments to its nine magisterial districts.

In June, the board appointed a 20-member redistricting advisory committee, which recommended the new map after holding 13 public meetings. The new map, originally submitted by a member of the public, shifts only seven of Fairfax’s 247 precincts into different districts.

The precincts that will move are:

  • Buffalo Precinct, from Providence to Mason district
  • Penderbrook, from Providence to Springfield
  • A portion of Woodburn (east of the Capital Beltway), split between Providence and Mason
  • Irving, from Springfield to Braddock
  • West Springfield, from Springfield to Lee
  • Compton, from Sully to Springfield
  • Saratoga, from Mount Vernon to Springfield
  • The new districts will range in size from 125,259 residents (Providence District) to 130,807 residents (Sully District).

“Extensive outreach in the redistricting process has been a longtime priority for our board and

produced a fair, nonpartisan, and transparent process,” said Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax board. “These small adjustments aim to take population changes into account while minimizing the disruption to the daily lives of our residents and keeping communities together.”

Redistricting takes place shortly after every Census. Based on state-adjusted 2020 Census numbers, the county’s population grew by 68,583 during the past decade to a total population of 1,150,309.

The new districts must be certified by the Virginia attorney general, which could take up to 60 days. Members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board who are in office now will complete their terms, representing the new districts as constituted in the adopted ordinance. The new districts would be in effect for the next countywide election, in 2023.

The board also adopted a recommendation to continue the redistricting committee’s work to evaluate the names of the districts and consider new names.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

IG links State Dept. staffing issues to delays in decade-long IT modernization project

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up