Fairfax adopts redistricting plan affecting only seven precincts

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted a new redistricting plan Tuesday that makes only minor adjustments to its nine magisterial districts.

In June, the board appointed a 20-member redistricting advisory committee, which recommended the new map after holding 13 public meetings. The new map, originally submitted by a member of the public, shifts only seven of Fairfax’s 247 precincts into different districts.

The precincts that will move are:

Buffalo Precinct, from Providence to Mason district

Penderbrook, from Providence to Springfield

A portion of Woodburn (east of the Capital Beltway), split between Providence and Mason

Irving, from Springfield to Braddock

West Springfield, from Springfield to Lee

Compton, from Sully to Springfield

Saratoga, from Mount Vernon to Springfield

The new districts will range in size from 125,259 residents (Providence District) to 130,807 residents (Sully District).

“Extensive outreach in the redistricting process has been a longtime priority for our board and

produced a fair, nonpartisan, and transparent process,” said Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax board. “These small adjustments aim to take population changes into account while minimizing the disruption to the daily lives of our residents and keeping communities together.”

Redistricting takes place shortly after every Census. Based on state-adjusted 2020 Census numbers, the county’s population grew by 68,583 during the past decade to a total population of 1,150,309.

The new districts must be certified by the Virginia attorney general, which could take up to 60 days. Members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board who are in office now will complete their terms, representing the new districts as constituted in the adopted ordinance. The new districts would be in effect for the next countywide election, in 2023.

The board also adopted a recommendation to continue the redistricting committee’s work to evaluate the names of the districts and consider new names.