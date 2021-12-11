CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Virginia State University student from Alexandria

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 11, 2021, 7:33 AM

Watch video from our partners, NBC Washington, of the victim’s mother.

A Virginia State University student turned himself in to law enforcement Friday night following a Dec. 5 shooting that killed Daniel Wharton, a fellow VSU student from Alexandria.

The suspect is Isaac Amissah, 21, also of northern Virginia.

Wharton, 19, was a sophomore at VSU studying computer engineering, according to NBC Washington.

NBC Washington reported that the shooting happened while Amissah was visiting a friend in off-campus university housing last weekend.

“I feel some sense of relief, knowing that they have a suspect and hopefully justice will be served for my son,” Tara Wharton, Daniel’s mother told NBC Washington.

Wharton’s funeral will be held Saturday afternoon.

“Tomorrow we are having our homegoing for Daniel,” his mother said. “We are laying him to rest.”

Chesterfield County deputies haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Amissah is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; he’s being held without bond, according to NBC Washington.

NBC Washington and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

