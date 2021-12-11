Arrest made in deadly shooting of Virginia State University student from Alexandria

A Virginia State University student turned himself in to police Friday night following a Dec. 5 shooting that killed Daniel Wharton, a fellow VSU student from Alexandria.

The suspect is Isaac Amissah, 21, also of northern Virginia.

Wharton, 19, was a sophomore at VSU studying computer engineering, according to NBC Washington.

NBC Washington reported that the shooting happened while Amissah was visiting a friend in off-campus university housing last weekend.

“I feel some sense of relief, knowing that they have a suspect and hopefully justice will be served for my son,” Tara Wharton, Daniel’s mother told NBC Washington.

Wharton’s funeral will be held Saturday afternoon.

“Tomorrow we are having our homegoing for Daniel,” his mother said. “We are laying him to rest.”

Chesterfield County deputies haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Amissah is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; he’s being held without bond, according to NBC Washington.

NBC Washington and The Associated Press contributed to this report.