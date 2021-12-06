Virginia State University student from Alexandria dies after shooting

Police say a Virginia college student has died after a shooting at an apartment building.

News outlets report Chesterfield County police says officers responded to a call of a reported shooting Sunday night at the University Apartments at Ettrick near Virginia State University.

When the officers reached the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Daniel N. Wharton of Alexandria, a current student at Virginia State.

According to police, Wharton was taken to a local hospital where he died, Police aren’t saying what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.

