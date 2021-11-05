‘Simpsons’ pop-up, a Moe’s replica, coming to the only mall in Greater Washington that makes sense

A replica of Moe's, the community's go-to bar and restaurant from "The Simpsons," is coming to a Greater Washington mall.

You can probably guess where: Springfield Town Center.

JMC Pop Ups LLC is bringing its “Moe’s Pop Up Experience” to the Northern Virginia shopping center, in a space on the lower level by the Macy’s entrance. It will look authentic with one fairly massive difference from the cartoon version: No Duff. Or any beer for that matter.

“This is not an actual bar,” per the website. “This is a family friendly event.”

While the Pennsylvania version of the pop-up (also at an aptly named venue, the Springfield Mall) did have beer, JMC was unable to get the same permissions for alcohol sales in Virginia, said Sam Shutter of JMC, who had just arrived in the commonwealth Thursday to ready the Springfield Town Center space.

So how did JMC replicate Moe’s? “Entirely too many episodes of The Simpsons,” Shutter said.

The pop-up will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning…