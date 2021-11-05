CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Fairfax schools employees 97% vaccinated | DC’s developmentally disabled community hard-hit by virus | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 'Simpsons' pop-up, a Moe's…

‘Simpsons’ pop-up, a Moe’s replica, coming to the only mall in Greater Washington that makes sense

Washington Business Journal

November 5, 2021, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A replica of Moe’s, the community’s go-to bar and restaurant from “The Simpsons,” is coming to a Greater Washington mall.

You can probably guess where: Springfield Town Center.

JMC Pop Ups LLC is bringing its “Moe’s Pop Up Experience” to the Northern Virginia shopping center, in a space on the lower level by the Macy’s entrance. It will look authentic with one fairly massive difference from the cartoon version: No Duff. Or any beer for that matter.

“This is not an actual bar,” per the website. “This is a family friendly event.”

While the Pennsylvania version of the pop-up (also at an aptly named venue, the Springfield Mall) did have beer, JMC was unable to get the same permissions for alcohol sales in Virginia, said Sam Shutter of JMC, who had just arrived in the commonwealth Thursday to ready the Springfield Town Center space.

So how did JMC replicate Moe’s? “Entirely too many episodes of The Simpsons,” Shutter said.

The pop-up will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up