A man is dead Tuesday morning after an accident at a Home Depot in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened just after midnight at the Home Depot on Merrilee Drive.

Police said Paul Gato 43, of Woodbridge was using the forklift to unload supplies when the forklift fell on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no indication of criminal activity.

Fairfax County police said detectives are still investigating the incident.